Minister McHugh announces funding for Donegal Youth Service Work on LGBTI+ supports

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has praised the work of Donegal Youth Service after securing a grant for work with young people on LGBTI+ issues.

“Donegal Youth Service has been doing tremendous work with the young people of our county for a long time and it is great to see the organisation secure funding of €9,705,” Minister McHugh said.

The funding has been secured under the LGBTI+ Capacity Building initiatives for professional service providers who deal with young people.

“Money like this is really vital to helping organisations like Donegal Youth Service to make a contribution to improving services and supports for young people.

“It helps this Government to live up to its commitment to create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTI+ young people. I want to thank all the staff and volunteers involved in Donegal Youth Service and particularly Lorraine Thompson for all her work at a regional level driving youth services and supports.

“This funding is about trying to ensure safe, supportive and inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people and it will help provide training, mentoring, coaching, professional development and other initiatives to support young people.”