News
Minister McHugh announces funding for Donegal Youth Service Work on LGBTI+ supports
This funding is about trying to ensure safe, supportive and inclusive spaces
Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh
Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has praised the work of Donegal Youth Service after securing a grant for work with young people on LGBTI+ issues.
“Donegal Youth Service has been doing tremendous work with the young people of our county for a long time and it is great to see the organisation secure funding of €9,705,” Minister McHugh said.
The funding has been secured under the LGBTI+ Capacity Building initiatives for professional service providers who deal with young people.
“Money like this is really vital to helping organisations like Donegal Youth Service to make a contribution to improving services and supports for young people.
“It helps this Government to live up to its commitment to create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTI+ young people. I want to thank all the staff and volunteers involved in Donegal Youth Service and particularly Lorraine Thompson for all her work at a regional level driving youth services and supports.
“This funding is about trying to ensure safe, supportive and inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people and it will help provide training, mentoring, coaching, professional development and other initiatives to support young people.”
