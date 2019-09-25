Traffic delays at busy Letterkenny roundabout after lorry breaks down

There are traffic delays at present along the Neil T Blaney road in Letterkenny after a lorry broke down close to the Polestar Roundabout.

Long queues of traffic have led to long delays with many motorists not realising that the lorry up ahead has broken down.

Traffic approaching the roundabout from Ramelton Road side, Port Road or Derry road are not affected by the delays.

At 2.30pm the broken-down lorry had been there for over an hour and was still causing traffic delays.