Donegal firms receive Online Retail Scheme funding

Donegal firms, Greenes Letterkenny Limited and Glenmac LK Limited have emerged the only local recipients of the second call of the pilot Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

A total of 29 retailers were awarded €659,550 in funding as part of the €1.25m fund, which is targeted at online retailers to strengthen their online offering to enable them to reach a wider customer base.

The Online Retail Scheme was introduced by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation as part of the ongoing work of the Retail Consultation Forum, which Minister Heather Humphreys TD chairs.

The scheme recipients were announced by the Minister on Wednesday at the Retail Consultation Forum meeting in Dublin. The scheme’s purpose is to support Irish retailers to strategically enhance their online sales capabilities to increase competitiveness and subsequently scale their businesses in international markets.

Under this second competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €10,000 to €25,000 to strengthen their online offering.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Humphreys said: “As part of the Government’s Future Jobs Ireland framework, the pilot Online Retail Scheme is an important initiative to ensure that our retail businesses can remain competitive in a changing world where traditional business operations are increasingly being disrupted by new technology.”

She added: “Supporting the retail sector is critical to sustaining a robust regional economy, which my Department is committed to, particularly in the context of Brexit and the challenges that lie ahead. Increasing the international sales of Irish retailers through the online channel translates into sustaining and creating high-quality, sustainable jobs across the country.

“Today I am announcing funding of €659,550 under the pilot Online Retail Scheme to a further 29 retailers around the country, bringing the total to 40 retail businesses who are benefiting from the Scheme. I would like to congratulate all the successful applicants and wish them well in their efforts to expand their reach to a wider customer base both at home and abroad.”

The 29 retailers awarded funding, operate across a broad spectrum of sectors including healthcare, jewellery, fashion, sports, audio visual technology and marine equipment.