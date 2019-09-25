French travel influencers explore the ‘great outdoors’ in Donegal

Three popular French outdoor and travel influencers – with a combined online audience of around 135,000 followers – have been exploring our ‘great outdoors’, finding out about some of the top outdoor experiences and attractions in Donegal. They are here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The influencers – Caroline Ricard (aka Les Exploratrices), Clara Ferrand (aka Wild Road) and Vanessa Lauria (aka Our American Dream) – are sharing their experiences here with their fans and followers via their different social media channels.

Their action-packed itinerary saw them enjoy a self-guided bike ride around Glenveagh National Park, with GrassRoutes Electric Bike Adventures. They also did a guided walk at Sliabh Liag with local guide Paddy Clarke. They stayed in McGettigans Hotel in Letterkenny and had lunch in The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s manager southern Europe, said: “Blogs and social media are recognised as strong influencers for prospective holidaymakers, so Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these French influencers to visit Donegal. They’ve been documenting their entire visit online – sharing lots of great photos and content about our outdoor experiences and inspiring their fans and followers to come and discover the island of Ireland for themselves.”

France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland.

Ms MacLaverty continued: “In 2018, we welcomed 546,700 French visitors to the island of Ireland. We are undertaking an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity in France again throughout 2019 – to continue to grow French visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more French holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the shoulder and off-season months.”