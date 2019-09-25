News
Winter of discontent coming for people waiting on Home Care supports – Pat the Cope
Waiting list for Home Help in Co Donegal has jumped by 40% in three months
A Donegal TD is warning of a winter of discontent for people waiting for home care supports
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher leas Cheann Comhairle is warning of a winter of
discontent for people waiting for home care supports.
New data has revealed that the waiting list for these supports has jumped by 18% in four months nationwide, but more shockingly the waiting list for Home Help in Co Donegal has jumped by 40% in three months alone.
Figures released to Fianna Fáil show that the waiting list increased from 6,238 at the
end of March to 7,346 in July nationwide and in Donegal the figures
increased from 161 people waiting for already approved Home Help Hours to 226
people waiting at the end of July .
"That’s a shocking 40% increase over a four-month period alone, meantime, the
Government are trying to spin that waiting times have shortened and that more hours
are available," said Mr Gallagher.
"These figures are enormously disappointing as they show the extent of shortage
and genuine need there is of additional home help hours. The importance of home
help supports cannot be underestimated – without them people are forced into
lengthy stays in hospital, despite being well enough to be discharged or moved
into a nursing or retirement home rather than being allowed to stay in their own home.
"While the figures are deeply worrying, they are not surprising. There were clear
issues emerging over the summer with vulnerable people not being able to access
home care supports," he said.
Deputy Gallagher added the Government had talked a good game about keeping older people in their home for as long as possible, but unless home support hours were provided on time, there was sometimes no alternative for families but to place their loved one in a nursing home.
"If spin alone could solve this crisis the Government would have it in spades but the
reality is this crisis is worsening and the Government just have no solution to the
crises.
"People are being left waiting for months on end before the required supports are
provided. Earlier this year I reported waiting times of 16 weeks, but this has now
reached out till 22 to 23 weeks if you are lucky. This could mean that vulnerable
older people are being left in hospital, even though they are ready for discharge. We
have also seen the numbers of delayed discharges shoot up.
"This is totally counterproductive, not only from a cost point of view, but is also
frustrating for the older person concerned. We know that older people who are
supported to stay in their home do better and live healthier and happier lives."
He added: Unfortunately, the only hours available at present are the hours of previous patients that have died, and their hours are being reallocated to those on the waiting list.
"The government needs to wake up to the importance of funding for home care
supports. The appropriate resources must be allocated to the HSE and ensure that
people needing home help supports can access them in a timely manner. Funding
made available for Home Help in the medium to long term saves the state millions of
euro, this is a no brainer but, yet the Government continue to fail to prioritise Home
Help Schemes," he claimed.
