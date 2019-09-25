Winter of discontent coming for people waiting on Home Care supports – Pat the Cope

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher leas Cheann Comhairle is warning of a winter of

discontent for people waiting for home care supports.

New data has revealed that the waiting list for these supports has jumped by 18% in four months nationwide, but more shockingly the waiting list for Home Help in Co Donegal has jumped by 40% in three months alone.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil show that the waiting list increased from 6,238 at the

end of March to 7,346 in July nationwide and in Donegal the figures

increased from 161 people waiting for already approved Home Help Hours to 226

people waiting at the end of July .

"That’s a shocking 40% increase over a four-month period alone, meantime, the

Government are trying to spin that waiting times have shortened and that more hours

are available," said Mr Gallagher.

"These figures are enormously disappointing as they show the extent of shortage

and genuine need there is of additional home help hours. The importance of home

help supports cannot be underestimated – without them people are forced into

lengthy stays in hospital, despite being well enough to be discharged or moved

into a nursing or retirement home rather than being allowed to stay in their own home.

"While the figures are deeply worrying, they are not surprising. There were clear

issues emerging over the summer with vulnerable people not being able to access

home care supports," he said.

Deputy Gallagher added the Government had talked a good game about keeping older people in their home for as long as possible, but unless home support hours were provided on time, there was sometimes no alternative for families but to place their loved one in a nursing home.

"If spin alone could solve this crisis the Government would have it in spades but the

reality is this crisis is worsening and the Government just have no solution to the

crises.

"People are being left waiting for months on end before the required supports are

provided. Earlier this year I reported waiting times of 16 weeks, but this has now

reached out till 22 to 23 weeks if you are lucky. This could mean that vulnerable

older people are being left in hospital, even though they are ready for discharge. We

have also seen the numbers of delayed discharges shoot up.

"This is totally counterproductive, not only from a cost point of view, but is also

frustrating for the older person concerned. We know that older people who are

supported to stay in their home do better and live healthier and happier lives."

He added: Unfortunately, the only hours available at present are the hours of previous patients that have died, and their hours are being reallocated to those on the waiting list.

"The government needs to wake up to the importance of funding for home care

supports. The appropriate resources must be allocated to the HSE and ensure that

people needing home help supports can access them in a timely manner. Funding

made available for Home Help in the medium to long term saves the state millions of

euro, this is a no brainer but, yet the Government continue to fail to prioritise Home

Help Schemes," he claimed.