Woman makes heartfelt appeal for return of phone which contains pictures of her late sister

A woman took to the airwaves this morning to make a heartfelt plea for the safe return of her phone which contained photographs of her late sister who died from cancer.

The woman, Catherine said that she had lost her Samsung 6 Galaxy phone in the Letterkenny area or in the Ards Friary Park on Tuesday, September 24.

There are also text messages on the phone which Catherine used to return to and read and derive comfort from, on a regular basis.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the 'Nine til Noon' Show, Catherine said: "The last time I had it in my hand was outside the Logo2go next to the funeral directors. I phoned them and they have checked and said it didn't drop in the car park there.

"Then I went to the DPD office on the Mountain Top and they have also checked and they said it wasn't there. Then I stopped for five to ten minutes at Ards Friary Park just for the dog to have a run. I went back there and I checked and I couldn't see it. So, somebody must have picked it up, found it, maybe they have put in a drawer or something, I just need it back because it's got my sister's photographs in it."

The phone is covered in a black fold-over case and contains her social security card.

If you have found the phone, please call Highland Radio on 086 6025000 or call 074 91 25000.