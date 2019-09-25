Meeting to discuss one of the most iconic boats in Ireland

In 1977, a boat called ‘Cara na Mara’ was towed into the beach in Machaire Chlochair in Gaoth Dobhair. The boat was a large boat, that had originated in France and was owned locally.

The boat which is known as 'Bád Eddie' has sat on the beach and has since become synonymous with Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal. The famous landmark has appeared 'In a Lifetime' by Clannad and Bono and has appeared in VOGUE magazine.

The boat was the subject of a TG4 documentary which was produced and directed by Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig.

Thousands of people have visited Gaoth Dobhair over the years and have visited and pictured the boat.

Photographs and paintings of the boat exist across the world.

Meeting

A public meeting will take place on Monday, September 30 to discuss proposals for the famous Donegal landmark.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s hoped that the meeting will provide an opportunity to the public to voice their opinions with a view towards redeveloping the wreckage.