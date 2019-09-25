Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, September 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Pryal (nee Harvey) Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town

- Bridget Boyle, Cois Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure

- Violet Kearney (née Funston), Wicklow and Pettigo

- Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Joseph's, the Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.



The death has occurred of Kathleen Pryal, née Harvey, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town, tragically.

Remains reposing at her residence. Removal from there on Wednesday to St Agatha's Church Clar at 10.30am for 11am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Bridget Boyle, Cosh Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure.

Her remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday with private removal afterwards to Beedy and Gerald Green’s home where the house will be strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Removal on Wednesday evening to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 7pm where Bridget will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation in Cavan at a later date.

The death has occurred of Violet Kearney, née Funston, Tinahely, Wicklow and Pettigo.

Beloved wife of Noel, mother of David, mother-in-law to Audrey and grandmother to Andrew, Niamh and Caitlin. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Remains reposed at Doyle's Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely, on Tuesday evening. Funeral arriving to Kilpipe Church, Tinahely, on Wednesday for Funeral Service at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana. Reposing at her daughter’s residence at Glack Row, Linsfort.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 25 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

