Gardaí appeal for witnesses following single vehicle collision at Rossgier

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision which occurred at Rossgier, Lifford on Thursday, September 19 at approximately 3.50pm.

The vehicle in question, a silver Toyota, was traveling from the St Johnston area towards Lifford when it collided with a pole.

The driver was removed to hospital from the scene and his injuries are described as serious.

If anyone has any information that may assist with this investigation or relevant dashcam footage they are urged to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.