Gardaí seek information in relation to spate of vandalism in Carndonagh park

Gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to damage that was caused to property at St. Patrick's Park in Carndonagh on Friday, September 20 between 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

There had been a large number of secondary school children in the park during the period of the protest as they were attending a nearby climate change protest.

Substantial damage was caused to ground lighting, metal fencing and stone walls.

Gardaí are appealing to those responsible to come forward so the matter can be dealt with. If anyone witnessed the incidents of criminal damage then they can speak to gardaí confidentially at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.