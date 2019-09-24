Dunfanaghy Health Centre nearing contract stage states HSE -

Pat the Cope.



Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, leas Cheann Comhairle, has raised the issue of the immediate need for a new Dunfanaghy Health Centre with the Minister for Health and the HSE.

"In reply to a parliamentary question the HSE has confirmed the following to me in writing:

'The HSE are working towards the completion of an agreement for a lease with the developers. Once this is complete a commencement date can be agreed. The primary care centre will be a modern facilIty delivering GP, primary care, dental and ambulance facilities for the area'."



Deputy Gallagher added that while the project was still not fully agreed, it certainly seemed like we are approaching a stage where contracts will be agreed with the preferred developer, and a commencement date can be confirmed by the HSE.



"The health centre for Dunfanaghy is urgently required as the current centre can no longer function under the demands placed on it, therefore it is imperative that a new centre go to construction stage without further delay. The centre was projected to cost €2.5 million when completed."



He added: "I have raised this matter on numerous occasions with the HSE, Department of Health and the Minister. I will continue with my lobbying until we see actual construction commence, but I am satisfied we are nearing that point albeit, I admit it is taking longer than what was projected in a government press release of October 2018 but it is important that the momentum is now maintained and we see this project over the line," he said.