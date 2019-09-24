Stark warning issued by gardaí as the homes of Mass-goers are targetted - once again

Gardaí are urging people not to keep large amounts of money in their homes. The warning comes after four homes were broken into as people attended Mass, last weekend.

Gardaí are asking neighbours to exercise vigilance and watch homes that may be vacant during Mass times on Saturday or on Sunday.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that people may be watching homes, may have called to your home under the pretext of selling an item and may be aware of your movements. He said that these acts are 'crimes of opportunity' and unfortunately the elderly tend to be vulnerable in these instances.

Ballybofey Burglary

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are seeking information in relation to a burglary that occurred at Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey on Saturday, September 21 between 5.50pm and 6.50pm. The occupants of the house were attending the Saturday evening Mass at the time of the incident. Two rear windows of the home were forced open and the house was ransacked. A small sum of money was taken from the house. Two males wearing gloves have been seen on nearby CCTV approaching the house in question. If anyone seen these two males in the area and could provide a description of them, please contact gardaí. If anyone in the area who may have dash cam footage that could help the gardaí with their investigations they are asked that they contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí will continue to view any CCTV footage in the area.

Stranorlar Burglary

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a burglary at a house in Woodlawn, Stranorlar on Saturday, September 21 between 5.50pm and 7.10pm. The occupant of this house was attending Saturday evening Mass and returned home to find that the rear door to his home had been kicked in. A large sum of money was taken and the house was ransacked. CCTV in the area is being viewed and investigations are ongoing. If anyone seen anyone in the area of Woodlawn who appeared in any way suspicious then please contact gardaí. Similarily, if anyone was in the estate and had a dash cam on their car then please please inform gardaí. You can contact gardaí on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Killea Burglaries

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to two burglaries which took place in Killea on Sunday, September 22 whilst the occupants were at Sunday morning Mass.

One burglary occurred at Kildrum Meadows, Killea between 9.15am and 10.05am. The occupant of the house was at Sunday Mass and she returned home to discover that the glass in the rear patio door had been smashed and the key which had been in the inner lock had been then used to open the door. An upstairs room was ransacked and it is still unclear if anything was taken.

The second burglary occurred at Altaghaderry, Killea between 9.15am and 10am. The occupant of this house was also at Sunday morning Mass at the time of the incident. An attempt had been made to force open a rear bedroom window but to no avail. Entry was then gained through the rear PVC door by forcing in the bottom PVC panel. A bedroom was ransacked at this house and a substantial amount of money was stolen.

Gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who lives in the Killea area or who was travelling through it last Sunday morning and who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or people in the area. Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of a silver coloured vehicle which may have been in the area on the morning in question.

If anyone can assist with either of these two investigations in any way then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 -9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "We would like to urge people not to keep large amounts of money in their homes. If you are aware that the home of a neighbour will be vacant, particularly at Mass time, on a Saturday evening or a Sunday morning - please be vigilant on behalf of both your neighbours and friends.