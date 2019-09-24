Altan homecoming gig for Donegal Connect event

Their music is the county's heart and soul and Donegal Connect's programme would not have been complete without Donegal's beloved Altan. The band will play a very special homecoming gig at Amharclann in Ghaoth Dobhair at 8pm on Sunday, September 29.



Donegal Connect is about attracting people with Donegal roots or connections to visit, live, work, invest or run a business here, to boost tourism and business opportunities for our county. With over 50 events, the project will showcase Donegal talent, taste and innovation over 10 days from tomorrow, Friday, September 27 until Sunday, October 6.



As one of Ireland's most globally successful bands, Altan have collaborated with a range of international artists. These include Dolly Parton, who described them as is ‘the best Irish traditional band playing....’ International fans, and Donegal diaspora alike, have flocked to hear these superb musicians and get the taste of home from New York to Sydney, Tokyo to Seattle.



But while Altan are in demand all over the world, the call of Donegal is always strong and this gig brings the band right back to where it all began for Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh.



“It’s always amazing to play on our home ground, where we got our music and song,” says Mairead.

"I was born and reared in Gweedore and everyone knows there is just no place in the world to compare with it. It is going to be a joy to return for this amazing concert," she says.



It is 32 years since Ni Mhaonaigh and her late husband, Belfast man, Frankie Kennedy, founded Altan. The current line up features Dáithí Sproule, Martin Tourish, Mark Kelly and Ciarán Curran.



Ever inventive, ever digging deep into its roots, the band has been in a constant state of exciting flux ever since while never, ever wavering from excellence. With their exquisitely produced award-winning recordings, ranging dynamically from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs all the way to hard hitting reels and jigs, and with their heartwarming, dynamic live performances, this is a band not to be missed. Book right now to avoid heartbreak!



Altan will be supported by Celtic stars of the festival circuit, the amazing young talents of An Crann Óg.



Tickets €25. Concession tickets for students and pensioners €15. Family tickets are also available from the Amharclann, Gaoth Dobhair.