Donegal athletes urged to prepare for dark mornings and evenings

Gardaí are urging athletes to gear up and wear the correct clothing as the dark weather beckons.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that those who use the roads for sporting purposes should wear bright and reflective colours, at all times.

He said the importance of being seen cannot be overstated.

He said that should a path be available to those who are undertaking sports on the roads - they should use them.

He advised people not to wear earphones as they will be more conscious of approaching traffic.