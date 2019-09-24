Donegal captain Michael Murphy elected to GPA National Executive

Donegal's All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy has been elected to the National Executive Committee of the Gaelic Players Association along with Clare's Podge Collins and Mickey Quinn of Longford.

The trio officially joined the group at the association’s AGM which took place in Dunboyne on Saturday.

The GPA’s National Executive Committee is elected annually by the members of their association and manages the affairs of the players body.

Murphy, Collins and Quinn will now join an extensive group of esteemed GAA figures including Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny and former Galway dual star Alan Kerins.

Mayo’s Tom Parsons and Donal Óg Cusack were appointed as secretary and president of the GPA respectively earlier this year. Former Limerick hurler Seamus Hickey is chairman of the association while retired Dublin footballer Paul Flynn is the chief executive.

Murphy, who captained Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012, comes into the GPA National Executive following a season in which he helped his side to Division 2 and back-to-back Ulster titles.