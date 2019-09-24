Gardaí warn people in relation to 'smishing' scams

Gardaí are warning people not to fall foul of a smishing scam which is being orchestrated to cause fear in the person who receives the text.

Smishing is a text message scam, purportedly from a trusted source, designed to trick you into revealing personal and often financial information.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh warned people never to give personal financial details on receipt of any text.

He said that in many instances these texts may cause you believe that something has happened to your account - the text may state that your account is closed or compromised. Sergeant Walsh urged people to immediately call their banks if they are in any apprehension in relation to their accounts.

He added that no financial institutions will ask you for security details via text.

He said that if you feel you have given details to a suspicious source - you should contact your bank with details.