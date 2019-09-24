Woman receives serious injuries after car plunged into Ballyshannon river

A 22-year-year old female has been seriously injured after the car she was in struck a fence, overturned and plunged into a Ballyshannon river on Sunday, September 22.

The single vehicle collision occurred at precisely 4.35pm at Cavangarden, Ballyshannon.

The car involved was a silver VW Bora and was traveling from the Donegal town direction towards Ballyshannon.

The female is currently being treated in hospital.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Gardaí at Ballyshannon on 074 98 58530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.