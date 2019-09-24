Teachers hit with huge class sizes here

Donegal has the some of the largest school class sizes in Europe and at present 17% here have 30 children or more at their desks, well over the national average.

In fact the Donegal-Leitrim branch of the Irish National Teachers Organisation, (INTO), has revealed this week that some teachers in this county have 34 and 36 and in one case 42 pupils to deal with on a daily basis.

In a new development it has emerged that concern is also growing for the increasing number of children with special educational needs this year which has meant some schools have to teach these classes in prefabs- a practice not supported by the INTO.

Their fears have been backed up by the publication of the recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report ‘Education at a Glance 2019’. It finds Irish primary school classes among the largest in Europe while funding lags behind the rest of Europe.

The report finds that primary schools here remain overcrowded and underfunded compared to other countries.

Ireland is bottom of the table when it comes to investment and funding has dropped significantly between 2010 and 2016. Funding at primary level is also significantly lower than that of second and third level.

The report also finds that Irish primary school teachers are among the hardest working in Europe. Irish primary teachers teach an average of 905 hours per year compared to 726 hours at second level and the EU average of 754 hours.

INTO general secretary, John Boyle said the report from the OECD confirms what they already knew.

"We are topping the league of shame when it comes to class size and funding at primary level. Many teachers have become fundraisers, raising funds to cover basic school costs. The workload burden of principals and teachers in our primary schools is huge. It’s time for a funding boost, a reduction in class size and for Government to deliver a minimum of one leadership and management day per week for teaching principals.

His comments have received the full backing of INTO central executive committee for Donegal-Leitrim, Ballybofey-based teacher, Aine McGinley. She said the INTO is currently seeking a pre-Budget meeting with Donegal TD and Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, to press their priorities. These include three core elements, an increase in capitation, a decrease in the pupil-teacher ratio and the introduction of a release day for teaching principals so carry out the vital administrative work needed to keep their schools going.

Schools reopened for the term during the last week of August and first week of September but already problems are mounting.

"Teachers are saying classes are overcrowded, some have 34 and 36 and I believe in Inishowen there's one with 42. The capitation grant is very low so the money the schools are getting per pupil isn't enough to fund the schools. Then of course the class average is much higher throughout Donegal and the country in general than in Europe. The national average here is 25 whereas its 20 in Europe.

"We also have a lot of children with special educational needs coming in to our classes and we just don't have the resources or the space for them."

Ms McGinley said 17% of classes in Donegal that have 30 children or more so its well over the national average and that's not fair to teachers and SNAs trying to provide a service.

"I know of one teacher who had a class of 34 infants last year and that was in a disadvantaged school. That's a similar problem throughout Donegal.

"Overcrowding and under-funding it's a chronic legacy. The capitation grant shows a huge difference between primary and secretary schools of €34 per pupil which is massive. We're looking to get our capitation grant increased to what it was pre-recession. I agree with the INTO general secretary, John Boyle's comments, we are top of the league of shame when it comes to class size and funding, that's exactly where we're at."

She pointed out that school principals were trying to meet day to day costs but were not able to do it and had to get involved in fund raising all the time.

"We've a huge number of teaching principals in Donegal in Donegal and Leitrim, trying to deal with teaching a class, carry out their administration roles and then of course fundraising to try to meet basic needs - and now worry about winter coming in and the costs of heating the school. It's an additional burden, a nightmare for most schools to even have to think about things like this," she said.

"We love our parents' associations to be part of our schools but actually they have become so important and vital - we don't like to call them the fundraisers but that's become one of their main roles unfortunately," she said.

In relation to school conditions Ms McGinley said conditions varied and while the minister had announced a number of new school buildings across Donegal over the last number of months, there were still schools that were overcrowded and dilapidated.

"We have a lot of schools that have prefabs and don't have permanent school buildings and that's not ideal either. I know a school that has to hold autism classes in two prefabs and that's not good for children's special educational needs. There is a big push by government for schools to open autism classes because there is a need there but they have to put the proper structures and resources in place - children with autism shouldn't be in a prefab."

She added the county's teachers now wanted the parents and guardians of pupils to lobby their local TDs to get the pupil-teacher ratio reduced, make sure the capitation grant was increased so the schools can fund their activities and get the release day for teaching principals so they can get one day a week to do the administration part of their job.

"In fairness to the minister he has visited many schools in Donegal since he was appointed and has seen for himself what schools conditions we have to cope with. We have made him aware of what is needed and what challenges lay ahead. He has met with INTO officials on a number of occasions and there will be lobbyists calling to him in advance of Budget day.

"Our message is clear contact your local TDs before the Budget to push the primary education agenda, the children have to be the priority," she said.