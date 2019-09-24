Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kathleen Pryal (Nee Harvey) Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Kathleen Pryal (nee Harvey) Spierstown, Clar, Donegal town, tragically.

Remains reposed at her late residence on Monday from 4pm until 10pm and will repose today (Tuesday) from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday to St Agatha's Church Clar at 10.30am for 11am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Bridget Boyle, Cois Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Bridget Boyle, Cosh Locha, Dungloe and Loughanure.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 3pm with Rosary at 6.30pm and private removal afterwards to Beedy and Gerald Green’s home where the house will be strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Removal on Wednesday evening to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 7pm where Bridget will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation in Cavan at a later date.

Violet Kearney (née Funston), Tinahely, Wicklow and Pettigo, Donegal

The death has occurred of Violet Kearney (née Funston), Tinahely, Wicklow and Pettigo, Donegal

Beloved wife of Noel, mother of David, mother-in-law to Audrey and grandmother to Andrew, Niamh and Caitlin. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at Doyle's Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely, on Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Kilpipe Church, Tinahely, on Wednesday for Funeral Service at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Theresa McKinney, Glack Row, Linsfort, Buncrana. Reposing at her daughter’s residence at Glack Row, Linsfort.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 25 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Mollie McCracken (nee Sweeney) Cookstown and formerly Mulantyboyle, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing home in her 100th year of Mollie McCracken (nee Sweeney) Cookstown and formerly Mulantyboyle, Glenties.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved sister of Bride (Byrne) Ardara and brother Danny (Dublin ) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister and brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Her remains reposed at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday evening. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Tuesday to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Lissen Cemetery, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John or Darren Magee on 071 98 51744.

Sr. Bernard McGill, Glencolmcille, Convent of Mercy, Donegal town and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sr. Bernard McGill, Glencolmcille, Convent of Mercy, Donegal town and Ballyshannon. She died peacefully in Aras Mac Suibhne, Mullinasole.

Remains reposed at St. Catherine’s Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, from 2pm to 5pm on Monday, with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Arlene Tease, Drumore, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Arlene Tease, Drumore, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposed at her late residence on Monday.

Funeral service in Leitir Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations to the Donegal Hospice, care of Charlie McClafferty funeral directors.

Huidí Diver, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at his home of Huidí Diver, Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Go ndéana Dia a mhaith air.

John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey / Fintown in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Veronica, daughter, Mary, and sons, John and Bernard, sister, Margaret and brothers, Roger and Brian, relatives and friends.

Funeral will leave his home at 10am on Tuesday going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon.

She died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late John, and much loved mother of Madeline, Teresa, Mary, Roisin, Tina, Susanna, Isobel, Ann Marie and Sandra. Cherished sister of George, Susie, Mary Agnes, Hugo, Michael, Charlie, Frances and the late Julie and Shanny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

