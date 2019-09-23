Woman charged at Donegal Court with having €10,000 of cocaine for sale or supply

A young Killybegs woman has appeared at a court in Donegal town charged with having €10,000 of cocaine for sale or supply.

23-year-old Chanelle Murrin, Emerald Drive, Killybegs, is charged with having the drugs at the Abbey Hotel, The Diamond Donegal Town on March 15 last year.

The defendant is also charged with having the drugs for sale or supply, at Donegal Town District Court.

A garda gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant.

Superintendent Colm Nevin said the DPP had agreed to summary disposal of the case on a guilty plea only.

The case was adjourned to December 4 for a plea or a contest on that date, before Judge Kevin Kilrane.