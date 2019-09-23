Dates, times and venues confirmed for this weekend's Donegal Senior quarter-finals

The Donegal County Board has confirmed the dates, venues and times for this weekend's eagerly awaited Donegal Senior Championship quarter-finals.

There will be a double header on Saturday at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with both games being broadcast live on RTE 2 television. Milford against St Eunans is the first game, throwing-in at 5pm and that will be followed by Kilcar against Killybegs at 6.45pm.

The other two quarter finals will be on Sunday and there will be an early start in Glenswilly where Naomh Conaill meet Glenfin at 12.30pm.

The fourth and final quarter-final is at 4.30pm on Sunday where champions Gaoth Dobhair play Bundoran at 4.30pm.

The times, dates and venues for the rest of the championship matches at Senior B, Intermediate and Junior level will be confirmed over the coming days.

Senior Championship A

Saturday, September 28, Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Milford v St Eunans, 5pm

Saturday, September 28, Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Kilcar v Killybegs, 6.45pm

Sunday, September 29, Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Glenfin, 12.30

Sunday, September 29, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaoth Dobhair v Realt na Mara, 4.30