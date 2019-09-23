Free pop-up legal advice clinic in Letterkenny for children in Donegal

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has this week welcomed the Children’s Rights Alliance’s free legal advice clinic in Letterkenny to be held this Wednesday, September 25.

Launched in 2018 the legal advice clinics set up across the country offer children, young people and their families the opportunity to get a free, one-to-one appointment with a solicitor in a child-friendly space and within their local community.

“I welcome this child-centred initiative which will no doubt empower children and their families to understand their rights as protected by law. These clinics have been hugely successful elsewhere in the country and I’m delighted the Children’s Rights Alliance will be making their expertise available to children and their families in Donegal.

“My office continuously deals with queries in relation to children’s rights particularly on issues regarding access to education. Oftentimes it’s in relation to a child’s access to educational supports and there being a gap between what the school offers and what the parents believe the child requires.

“Unfortunately, in this country a child’s right to access education has become restricted due to budgetary restraints where supports like SNAs, Home Tuition Grant and other supports are the first to get cut by the Government. I believe this is wholly unfair and only leads to greater levels of inequality among children in Ireland. It is the Government’s responsibility to protect the most vulnerable but that has not been the case to date," he said.

He added there would be a debate in the Dáil on this very issue on Wednesday too and he looked forwardand to contributing and would mention examples of people who had come to him distressed that their child could not access the level of education they are entitled to like any other child in the State.

“The level of demand for information and advice is huge so I would urge any child or family of a child to attend the clinic open this Wednesday and seek the information they are entitled to. I hope that this endeavour continues into the future and look forward to working closely with the Children’s Rights Alliance on a range of issues going forward” said Deputy Pringle.

To book an appointment, people can contact the Children’s Rights Alliance Helpline on (01) 902 0494 or e-mail help@childrensrights.ie