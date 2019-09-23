Victim of Donegal Town road traffic collision named locally

The community of Donegal Town is deeply shocked and saddened by the death in a road traffic accident of Kathleen Pryal, Spierstown.

Mrs Pryal (née Harvey) was fatally injured when she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill, Clar, Co Donegal. The tragedy took place near her home on Sunday evening at around 8.00pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road is closed from the Lidl roundabout at Drumlonagher to Browne’s garage for a forensic examination of the scene. Diversions are in place on local back roads but HGVs are advised to travel via Glenties.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Mrs Pryal was known as a quiet but friendly lady who loved music and dance. She is survived by her husband Martin, brothers Eamon and Colm, sister Patricia Brennan and a wide extended family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.