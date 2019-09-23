69-year-old pedestrian fatally injured outside Donegal town

A 69-year-old female pedestrian was fatally injured after she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill, Clar outside Donegal town last night.

The accident occurred circa 8pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic. Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530 the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Barnesmore Gap remains closed to heavy goods vehicles which are being diverted via Glenties. There is a local diversion in place for smaller vehicles.

The local diversion will continue for the next number of hours.