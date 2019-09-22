Several areas in Donegal hit by flash flooding

Several areas in Donegal were hit with episodes of flash flooding during Sunday evening's status yellow rainfall warning.

Incidents of very heavy rainfall and spot flooding were reported in the Lifford and St. Johnston areas while the R265 between Rossgier and Porthall has been closed due to flooding.

Incidents were also reported on the Castlefin-Lifford Road and all motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution,

Across the border in Sion Mills there was very heavy localised flooding.