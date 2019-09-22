NEWS

Superb recital by four choirs in Donegal with proceeds to the Buestack Foundation

A fitting tribute to Eileen Carr who has retired as musical director of the Donegal Abbey Singers

Matt Britton

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Email:

matt.britton@donegaldemocrat.com

Choral Recital

Mass gathering of choirs in Donegal

A mass gathering of four choirs including the Donegal Abbey Singers, the Conwell Singers, the Derg Valley Choir and The Tirchonaill Youth Choir performed this afternoon in what was a bittersweet event for Eileen Carr.

Eileen has been associated with everything musical in Donegal for many years and assured her many friends that while she was retiring as musiv=cal director that she would still be very active in musical circles.