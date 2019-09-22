House prices in Donegal 2% lower than last year

In Donegal, prices in the third quarter of 2019 were 2% lower than a year previously, compared to a fall of 1% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €141,000, 47% below peak levels according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report released today by property website, daft.ie.

Housing prices in the third quarter of 2019 were just 0.1% higher than a year previously, effectively marking the end of six years of rising housing prices, according to report.

The average price nationwide in the third quarter of the year was €257,000, down just over €4,000 on the second quarter of the year. Compared to its lowest point in 2013, the average price nationwide is now 57% higher – but still over 30% lower than in 2007.

In Dublin, the annual inflation rate for prices has turned negative, with average prices in the capital 0.6% lower in the third quarter of 2019 than a year previously. In the other major cities, inflation is still positive, with year-on-year increases of just below 3% in Cork and Galway and roughly 5% in Limerick and Waterford cities. Outside the cities, inflation is also negative in Leinster (-1%) and Connacht-Ulster (-0.6%) but remains at 2.5% in Munster.

"With prices also falling in some areas most exposed to Brexit, in