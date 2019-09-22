Glenfin through to last eight meeting with Naomh Conaill

Glenfin, last year’s Intermediate champions, are into the last eight of the Senior Championship following a thoroughly deserved win over Four Masters at Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday evening.



Glenfin . . . 1-14

Four Masters . . . 1-7



They will meet Naomh Conaill in the last eight - their manager Martin Regan an interested spectator in Glenfin as the home side eased past the challenge of Four Masters in this Group C clash.

Glenfin knew that given their far superior score average, a win would deny Glenswilly a top two finish in the group, no matter the outcome at nearby Pairc Naomh Columba.

In the end, their seven point victory saw them comfortable through to the quarter-finals as Group C runners-up.

It’s a mighty achievement for Mark McGinty’s side who after last weekend’s defeat in Milford, had only a point to show from their opening two games.

They produced one of their best performances for some time to get the win they required - the margin of victory not really telling the full story as they created at least five good goal chances over the hour.

On that note, the Four Masters keeper Martin Cassidy deserves huge praise. He produced four saves in one-on-one situations - his stop to deny Karl McGlynn a certain goal early in the game the pick of the bunch.

That was a sign of Glenfin’s threat in attack. Time and again they weaved some wonderful openings and while they goals didn’t come, the points did and 18 minutes in, they were 0-7 to 0-3 in front.

Jason Morrow, Karl McGlynn and Gerard Ward all hit two points each. Four Masters battled hard but their long ball ploy into Patrick Reid at No. 14 didn’t really reap much dividends, thanks in the main to the close attentions of Reid’s marker, John Harkin.

By half time, Glenfin had stretched their lead out to seven points, 1-8 to 0-4, their goal coming in injury time with Stephen Carr squeezing the ball past the outrushing Cassidy.

With word coming through that Glenswilly were ahead of Milford at half-time, the job was far from finished for Glenfin. But to their credit, they continued to attack at pace and produce some free-flowing football.

Cassidy saved from Aaron McGlynn but points followed from Odhran McGlynn (‘45) and a Gerard Ward free.

Four Masters, who played much better after the turn-around, hit points through Conor McDaid, Kevin McBrearty and Sean O’Kennedy but by the end of the third quarter, they still trailed by six, 1-10 to 0-7.

A Gerard Ward free stretched out Glenfin’s lead to seven. O’Kennedy buried a fine effort to the net to give Four Masters late hope, but Glenfin were able to respond with a three late unanswered scores, two from Gerard Ward and a point from play from substitute Gary Dunnion.

A fine performance from Glenfin. One wonders what Martin Regan made of it all.

GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O’Donnell; Odhran McGlynn (0-1, ‘45), Frank McGlynn (0-1), Ross Marley; Jason Morrow (0-2), Stephen Ward; Ciaran Brady, Stephen Carr (1-0), Daniel McGlynn; Karl McGlynn (0-2), Gerard Ward (0-6, 5f), Aaron McGlynn.

Subs: Gary Dunnion (0-1) for Herron 47; Kian McGlynn for Brady 57.



FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Kevin Breslin, Brian Fegan; Barry Dunnion, Dillon Kennedy, John Boyle (0-1); Leo McHugh, Kevin McBrearty (0-1, f); Jamie Crawford, Caolan Loughney, Emmett Doogan; Sean O’Kennedy (1-1), Patrick Reid (0-1), Conor McDaid (0-3, 3f).

Subs: Killian Faulkner for McHugh 39, Oisin Reid for McDaid 39, Neil Ward for Doogan 48.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh).