Donegal homes burgled this weekend while people attended Mass

Gardaí have confirmed that there were a number of burglaries over the weekend whilst people had left their homes to attend Mass on Saturday evening and on Sunday morning in the Ballybofey/Stranorlar area and in Killea.

Gardaí have appealed to the public to help thwart the burglars by keeping an eye on a neighbour's house.

In a post on the Donegal Garda Facebook page, the gardaí stated: "Please keep an eye on neighbours' houses if you are aware that their home will be left unattended and report all suspicious activity in your area to us immediately.

"Please ensure that your doors/windows are fully secured before you leave home and set your alarm. If you have elderly/vulnerable neighbours and you feel that their home could perhaps be more secure or that they would benefit from home security advice then please contact us and we will call out to them."

The gardaí cautioned home owners to avoid keeping large amounts of cash in their homes.

If you have any information on these burglaries here are some garda station contact numbers in your area:

Letterkenny Garda Station: 074-9167100 (24 hrs)

Buncrana Garda Station: 074-9320540 (24 hrs)

Milford Garda Station: 074-9153060 (24 hrs)

Ballyshannon Garda Station: 071-9858530 (24 hrs)