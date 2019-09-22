DONEGAL GAA - QUARTER FINAL DRAW
Kilcar will meet Killybegs in last eight while holders Gaoth Dobhair will play Bundoran
The big guns avoided each other as the draw was made for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure quarter-finals.
Holders Gaoth Dobhair will again meet Bundoran at the last eight stage as they did last year while there will be big interest in the Kilcar-Killybegs local derby.
In the Intermediate draw Naomh Columba and St Nauls will battle it out while Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Muire will meet again after drawing in the group stages.
THE FULL DRAWS ARE
MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS AND LEISURE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Kilcar v Killybegs
Naomh Conaill v Glenfin
Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran
Milford v St Eunans
SENIOR RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kilcar v Glenswilly
St Eunans v Termon
Dungloe v Glenfin
Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Malin v Four Masters
Dungloe v Ardara
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Naomh Columba v St Nauls
Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Muire
Cloughaneely v Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Brid v Red Hughs
INTERMEDIATE RESERVE QUARTER-FINALS
Naomh Columba v Cloughaneely
Red Hughs v Burt/Naomh Brid
St Nauls v Naomh Muire
Gaeil Fhanada v Aodh Ruadh
INTERMEDIATE RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Burt v Naomh Ultan
Downings v Losers
JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Letterkenny Gaels v Carndonagh
Urris v Na Rossa
Buncrana v Moville
N Padraig Muff v St Marys, Convoy
