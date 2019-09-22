Kilcar will meet Killybegs in last eight while holders Gaoth Dobhair will play Bundoran

The big guns avoided each other as the draw was made for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure quarter-finals.

Holders Gaoth Dobhair will again meet Bundoran at the last eight stage as they did last year while there will be big interest in the Kilcar-Killybegs local derby.

In the Intermediate draw Naomh Columba and St Nauls will battle it out while Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Muire will meet again after drawing in the group stages.

THE FULL DRAWS ARE

MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS AND LEISURE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Kilcar v Killybegs

Naomh Conaill v Glenfin

Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran

Milford v St Eunans

SENIOR RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kilcar v Glenswilly

St Eunans v Termon

Dungloe v Glenfin

Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Malin v Four Masters

Dungloe v Ardara

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Naomh Columba v St Nauls

Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Muire

Cloughaneely v Naomh Colmcille

Naomh Brid v Red Hughs

INTERMEDIATE RESERVE QUARTER-FINALS

Naomh Columba v Cloughaneely

Red Hughs v Burt/Naomh Brid

St Nauls v Naomh Muire

Gaeil Fhanada v Aodh Ruadh

INTERMEDIATE RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Burt v Naomh Ultan

Downings v Losers

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Letterkenny Gaels v Carndonagh

Urris v Na Rossa

Buncrana v Moville

N Padraig Muff v St Marys, Convoy