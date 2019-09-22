Facile win for Kilcar as they prove much too strong for Termon in Towney

It was a walk in the park for Kilcar as they eased to victory over a lacklustre Termon in Towney and top Group D as a result.

Kilcar 3-18

Termon 1-6

Kilcar were well on their way at the break as they led 1-9 to 0-4, the goal coming from Ryan McHugh. The goal came on the stroke of half-time.

The other first half points for the winners came from Stephen McBrearty (2), Patrick McBrearty (3), Mark McHugh (2), Eoin McHugh, Ryan McHugh.

Any chance of a Termon comeback were gone within minutes of the restart when Kilcar struck for two goals from Conor Doherty and Eoin McHugh. After that it was a case of the winning margin.

Caolan McDaid accounted for all six of Termon's points from frees while their consolation goal came from Nathan McElwaine midway through the second half.

Kilcar were able to rest Conor McShane, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty as they strolled to victory. They will also hope to have Ciaran McGinley and Michael Hegarty back for the quarter-finals next week.



Scorers - Kilcar: Eoin McHugh 1-2; Ryan McHugh 1-1; Patrick McBrearty 0-4; Mark McHugh 0-4,3f,45; Conor Doherty 1-0; Matthew McClean, Stephen McBrearty, Odhran Doogan 0-2 each; Mark Sweeney 0-1.

Termon: Caolan McDaid 0-6,5f; Nathan McElwaine 1-0

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Pauric Carr, Conor McShane, Barry McGinley; Brian O'Donnell, Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh; Stephen McBrearty, Mark McHugh; Eoin McHugh, Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean; Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty, Mark Sweeney. Subs: Paddy McShane for Ryan McHugh 36; Odhran Doogan for Patrick McBrearty; Pauric McShane for Conor McShane 39