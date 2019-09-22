Niall O’Donnell stars and Conall Dunne the saviour as St Eunan's draw with St Michaels 

Niall O’Donnell kicked seven points as St Eunans earned the draw with St Michaels to qualify for the quarter-final of the Donegal Senior Championship.

St Michaels . . . . . . 0-12

St Eunans . . . . . . . . 0-12



County star O’Donnell was in fine both from play and from frees. He posted three points - two of them frees - in the first half and in a man of the match performance four more in the second half, three of them from play.

He was also denied an almost certain goal in the second half with a super save by Mark Anthony McGinley, the St Michaels goalkeeper.

But it is a former Donegal star Conall Dunne who is the toast of O’Donnell Park this evening as he kicked the equalising point two minutes into injury time to snatch the share of the points after St Michaels looked as if they were going to take the win required to see them join Gaoth Dobhair in the last eight of the championship.

It was a two point game at half-time in favour and St Eunans as they led 0-5 to 0-3 after Sean McGettigan, Niall O’Donnell, Caolan Ward and Conor Parke all raised white flags.

Christy Toye and Colin McFadden hit the target for the locals.

The opening quarter was pretty even with scores few and far between as the score stood at 0-2 each.

St Eunans with Conor O’Donnell, Rory Kavanagh, Caolan Ward and Niall O’Donnell playing well were the slicker outfit and despite some wayward shooting from Eamonn Doherty James Kelly and Caolan Ward, they had opened up a three point advantage by the 25 minute, 0-5 to 0-2.

St Michaels were also wayward in front of the posts hitting six wides and Michael Langan fluffed a gilt edged goal chance, denied by a point blank Shaun Patton save before Colin McFadden kicked their first score in 25 minutes.

Christy Toye and Daniel McLaughlin posted two quick points in the early minutes of the second half to tie up the game.

O’Donnell kicked three fine points to one from Michael Langan as St Eunans still led by two, by the end of the third quarter.

But St Michaels were in no mood to roll over and the sides were level 0-8 each after Langan and Colm McFadden split the town end posts.

With the play swinging from end to end O’Donnell restored St Eunans one point advantage before Edward O’Reilly hit a fine point for the St Michaels lead with a little over ten minutes remaining.

O’Donnell and Christy Toye traded points but they were all square again thanks to a fine Aaron Deeney point.

With the clock ticking Daniel McLaughlin looked to have snatched a dramatic win for the locals on the hour mark.

And with St Eunans down to 14 after losing Rory Kavanagh to a straight red card following an off the ball clash with Daniel McLaughlin, St Michaels were in the driving seat.

But with Conor Morrision, who had A big second half, driving St Eunans, they broke up the field and Dunne screwed over the crunch point from a tight angle and under pressure.



MICHAELS: Mark A McGinley; Oisin Langan, Liam Paul Ferry, Chris McElhinney; Martin Breslin, Michael Gallagher (Rock), Michael McGinley; Ciaran Gallagher (Rock), Michael Langan (0-2); Colin McFadden (0-1), Christy Toye (0-4), Daniel McLaughlin (0-3); Edward O’Reilly (0-1), Colm McFadden (0-1), Andrew Kelly. Sub: Odhran McFadden for E O’Reilly 53.

ST EUNANS: Shaun Patton; Conor Parke (0-1), Conor Morrison, Aaron Deeney (0-1), Caolan Ward (0-2), Rory Kavanagh, Darragh Mulgew; Sean McGettigan (0-1); Conor O’Donnell; James Kelly, Niall O’Donnell (0-7,3f), Brian MacIntyre; Eamonn Doherty, Rory Carr, Eoin McGeehin. Subs: Peter McEniff for R Carr, 29, inj; Conor Moore for J Kelly 39; Sean McVeigh for Sean McGettigan 46; Conall Dunne for B McIntyre 52.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy).