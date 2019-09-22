Donegal gardaí appeal for public's help in finding lost bracelet

Gardai were contacted today by a lady in Letterkenny in relation to a gold bracelet she lost last night (Saturday) in Letterkenny.

The bracelet, which is of huge sentimental value to the owner, was lost somewhere in the Main Street/Market Square area of the town.

There is a dated inscribed on the bracelet and gardaí are asking anyone who might find the bracelet to drop it into Letterkenny garda station please.

*If people would share this it may help in getting the bracelet back to its owner.