Mayo burglary - four expected to appear in court today

Four men are expected to appear at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court later today charged following a burglary at a house in the Claremorris area of Co. Mayo on Friday last. The four (in their 20s) were arrested along with another male juvenile (15) at a property in the Ballinrobe area on Friday night last.

The arrests followed a planned intelligence led Garda operation across County Mayo as part of Operation Thor, a national Garda operation targeting the prevention and detection burglary offences.

All five were detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Castlebar and Westport Garda stations for questioning following a number of burglary and related incidents across the Mayo Garda Division on Friday, 20th September. A high powered car and a commercial van were seized from the group during the operation along with items of property understood to be linked to recent burglary incidents.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information. They are particularly appealing to anyone with information to offer in respect of sightings of a black hatchback type car or any suspicious activity in the South Mayo area on Friday to contact the Incident Room at Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The operation involved local, regional and national Garda resources working collaboratively to disrupt this criminal activity and bring offenders before the Courts.