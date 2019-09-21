Naomh Columba win again to top group in Intermediate Championship

Naomh Columba made it three wins out of three in the group stages with a win at home to Naomh Colmcille in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba 1-12

Naomh Colmcille 0-8

With both sides already qualified, there was a certain amount of shadow boxing in this fixture although the home side were worthy winners.

They had made a big statement in the first half, leading 1-6 to 0-4 at the break in a game played in a strong crossfield wind and some heavy downpours.

The goal came from the penalty spot, Ryan Gillespie being fouled and Aaron Doherty stepped up to send Michael Lynch the wrong way. Lynch, a member of Declan Bonner's panel, started the game at midfield but was put in goals to face the penalty.

Doherty along with Ryan Gillespie accounted for the first half Naomh Columba points while Daniel Clarke and Willie Gillespie were on target for the visitors.

Two Michael Lynch points in quick succession cut the lead to three early in the second half but Naomh Columba were able to manage the rest of the game with Doherty and the Gillespies to the fore.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Kieran McBrearty Philip Doherty, Pauric Ward; Lanty Molloy, Michael Maguire, Stephen Jones; Padraig Byrne, Kevin McNern (0-1); Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Aaron Doherty (1-5,3f,pen), Ryan Gillespie (0-5,3f); Ronan O'Hare, Christopher Byrne, Ryan McNern. Sub: Declan McGuire for O'Hare.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulston; Jason Fitzpatrick, Alex Devenney, Michael Friel; Hugh O'Donnell, Oran Hilley, Paul Friel; Michael Lynch (0-3,2f,'45'), Daniel Clarke (0-1,f); PJ McBrearty (0-1), Keenan Diver, Ciaran Diver; Lee Toland, Willie Gillespie (0-3,2f), William Lynch. Subs: Eamonn Gillespie for M Friel; Reece Duncan for L Toland.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)