Dr Séamus Hegarty to be laid to rest on Monday

The Bishop Emeritus of Derry and former Bishop of Raphoe Dr Séamus Hegarty is to be laid to rest on Monday.

The Kilcar man died on Friday at Letterkenny University Hospital after a lengthy illness aged 79.

He had stepped down as Bishop of Derry in 2011 on health grounds.

Dr Hegarty is survived his brother Dr Diarmuid Hegarty, his sister Marie Cunningham, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Joey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a wide family circle.

His remains are reposing at St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry until his Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon.

He will be laid to rest in the cathedral grounds.

Tributes to Dr Hegarty have been led by Archbishop Eamon Martin.