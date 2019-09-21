Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, September 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place on the 20th September 2019, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital after a lengthy illness, of The Most Reverend Dr Séamus, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe.

Sadly missed by his brother Dr Diarmuid Hegarty and his sister Marie Cunningham, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Joey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, a wide family circle, many cherished friends and his fellow clergy. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry resting there until his Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral grounds.

The death has taken place of Colette O'Dowd (née Hunter) Grahamsland, Castlefin, Donegal.



Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Aine and Una. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters and wider family circle.

May Colette Rest in Peace

Her remains will be reposing at St Mary's Church, Castlefin from 4pm Saturday, September 21. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Sunday, September 22. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home from 11am to 9pm, today Saturday.

Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh Sunday morning, September 22 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dympna Green, Mullaney, Burt. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mary, James, Josephine, Martin, Joan, and Damien and dear sister of John Callaghan, Winifred Wilson, Lena Sherry, Geraldine McDermott and Lavina Cullen. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, 21st September. Funeral Sunday morning, September 22, leaving her home at 10.30am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm. Family and friends only please on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, today Friday 20th September at 3.00pm going to his residence.

Funeral on Sunday, September 22 leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home c/o

any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

