Bishop of Raphoe addresses clerical abuse scandal in statement on the death of former bishop

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian has described Dr Séamus Hegarty’s time as bishop of the diocese as ‘deeply challenged’.

Dr Hegarty, who died on Friday at the age of 79, faced criticism over his handling of clerical sex abuse during his time as Bishop of Raphoe. He served as bishop of the diocese from 1982 to 1994 and as Bishop of Derry until 2011 when he retired on health grounds.

He was criticised in a report by National Board for the Protection of Children in the Catholic Church in 2011.

In a statement issued today Bishop McGuckian said the former bishop had asked for forgiveness from anyone who suffered due to his management of the sex abuse scandal.

“It was with sadness that the bishops, priests and people of the Diocese of Raphoe heard of the death yesterday afternoon, Friday, 20 September, of Bishop Séamus Hegarty,” Bishop McGuckian said.

“Bishop Hegarty had a long episcopal ministry. He was ordained Bishop of Raphoe on March 28, 1982, and was subsequently appointed Bishop of Derry in 1994. His ministry as bishop was deeply challenged. During those years there was the tragedy of serious crimes of child sexual abuse perpetrated by priests in the diocese. Bishop Hegarty was challenged about his management of those situations. Addressing failures on his own part, Bishop Hegarty asked for forgiveness from those who suffered cruelly. Following his resignation in 2011 on grounds of ill-health, he stated: ‘I am deeply sorry that anyone was hurt through my management of allegations historically’.”

The statement added that the Diocese of Raphoe offers sincere sympathies to all those who loved Bishop Hegarty and grieve his passing.