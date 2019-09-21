Funding for Donegal-based Alcohol Forum announced

Funding of €12,339 has been awarded to the Donegal-based Alcohol Forum in Donegal.

The grant is for its work to support children, young people and families.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has welcomed the allocation.

“This €12,339 grant for Alcohol Forum is a just reward for a group which is trying to make a positive difference in people’s lives. I wish them the best with all of their work,” Minister McHugh said.

“They have been supported by the Government thanks to their focus on supporting prevention and early intervention and for their use of innovation in trying to meet the needs of young people and their families.

“Their goal is to reduce harm, to make change happen and to support communities and families to prevent harm because of alcohol.”

The Alcohol Forum secured the grant through the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and the Innovation Fund which is supported through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Minister McHugh added: “The value of work by a group like the Alcohol Forum is immeasurable. It is about making lives better. I am delighted to see this recognition financially but also because of the efforts that are being made to use existing data and evidence to change futures and outcomes for children who are experiencing disadvantage.”