Tenth anniversary North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball launched

The tenth anniversary North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball is to take place in November.

The Breast Cancer Charity Ball is one of the highlights of the social calendar in the North West and has gone from strength to strength since it was first held in 2009.

The ball was launched by members of the committee for this year’s event at the Silver Tassie Hotel.

The ball will take place at the Silver Tassie, Letterkenny on November 29. All monies raised are used to fund research being carried out at Breast Centre North West and to support important aspects of community care including an outreach programme for those recovering from breast cancer.

The evening will commence with a drink’s reception at 7.15pm after which a four-course dinner with wine will be served. An auction and raffle will be held thanks to generous sponsorship from the business community in Donegal and further afield.

Noel Cunningham will be master of ceremonies on the evening and music will be provided by The Bentley Boys.

Tickets for the event cost €50 and can be purchased directly from the venue only. Staff at the Silver Tassie Hotel are in a position to take credit card payments over the phone or you can call to the reception desk in person to buy your tickets.

Last year’s ball was a sell-out event and organisers are asking loyal supporters to not miss out on securing a ticket by making contact as soon as possible.

“It would make a fantastic Christmas night out for any business or social group,” a spokeswoman for the North West Breast Cancer Ball said.

“The ball has charitable status: our charity number is 20015305/7258. Those hoping to snap up tickets for this year’s ball will be pleased to hear that the Silver Tassie Hotel is offering a very attractive rate of €40 per person for bed and breakfast on the night... early booking advised.”

www.facebook.com/NorthWestBreastCancerCharityBall

.