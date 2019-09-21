A swell party for Donegal next month as Intercounties approaches

The surf party of the year all set for Rossnowlagh as the local club hosts the 51st Intercounties Surf Festival in the traditional end of the 2019 season.

As always, it's a team event - Teams of three or four surfers, representing a county in Ireland may enter. Junior teams, women's team, open teams.. all welcome.

Team entries must be in by 5pm Thursday 17th October.

An event not to be missed