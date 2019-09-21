Dry and sunny day but rain to move in later

Today will be dry with hazy sunshine for much of the day. Some showers developing through the afternoon. Cloudier later in the day with showers becoming more frequent and some heavy or thundery downpours possible.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

Tonight will see further showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 13 degrees, in fresh southeasterly winds.

There will be a dull and wet start to Sunday with showery outbreaks of rain. Brighter conditions will slowly move in from the west in the afternoon.

Further showers will develop with some heavy bursts possible later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Fresh southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly and ease with the clearance of the rain.