Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh

- Dympna Green (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt, Donegal

- Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford

- Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford

- Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin

- Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

- Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad

- Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham

- Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh



The death has taken place of Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home from 11am to 9pm, today Saturday.

Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh Sunday morning, September 22 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dympna Green (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt, Donegal

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dympna Green, Mullaney, Burt. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mary, James, Josephine, Martin, Joan, and Damien and dear sister of John Callaghan, Winifred Wilson, Lena Sherry, Geraldine McDermott and Lavina Cullen. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, 21st September. Funeral Sunday morning, September 22, leaving her home at 10.30am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm. Family and friends only please on the morning of the funeral.

Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, today Friday 20th September at 3.00pm going to his residence.

Funeral on Sunday, September 22 leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home c/o

any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford.

Reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 21 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford

The death has occurred of Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, September 21 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa's Church, Sion Mills at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin

The death has taken place in Philadelphia, America of Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin.

Her remains reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Friday from 3pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church Aughaclay, Malin to arrive at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred in New York of Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad.

Requiem Mass will be held in St Columba’s Church, Massmount at 11am on Saturday, September 21 followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul and the RNLI c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Saturday, September 21 leaving her home at 10.15am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Newtowncunningham Day Centre, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal Hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification