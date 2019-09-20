Climate change protests take place in Donegal

Protests are underway in Donegal this morning as part of a national demonstration calling on the Government to take more action on climate change.

Donegal protesters are joining hundreds of thousands of people taking part in worldwide protests for action to tackle climate change.

The School Strikes for Climate movement is organising protests around Ireland.

A rally is underway in Letterkenny where over 200 protesters have gathered at Market Square. School strikes also taking place in Buncrana and Carndonagh.

Today’s protest is the third such demonstration by students across the country. The biggest demonstration is taking place in Dublin at noon and there will also be rallies in other cities and towns around the country.

Students from schools in Letterkenny and Inishowen attended the rally in Letterkenny.

Conal O’Boyle, a student at Crana College in Buncrana, organised the Fridays for Future protest in Letterkenny.

“This is a major international event and we wanted to contribute to it," he said.

"We are trying to contribute to the national message to the Government to take more action on climate change and climate action. It is something that has been amiss big time. But also on a local level - ask Donegal County Council to do more. We want carbon reduction waste reduction, bans on plastic packaging would be a huge one. Investing in public transport and fossil fuel divestment would be the priorities. The bottom line is there needs to be concrete action to reduce international emissions.”

Caroline Kupyer, a member of Donegal Extinction Rebellion, said the group was there to support the students.

“Slowly but surely the word is getting out and sometimes when you see on the news like something dramatic like the Bahamas being devastated - it brings it home. But we don’t have the luxury of time so we have to up the ante now. Today should be a massive rallying cry. It is very encouraging (that children are involved) but it is very tragic at the same time that we didn't do it and we haven't left them a better planet. But they are taking the lead and it is their future.”