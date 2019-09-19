Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 19, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford

- Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford

- Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin

- Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

- Mary Kate O’Gara,Ballard, Glencolmcille

- Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad

- Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham

- Margaret (Peggy) Duffy, Tonagh, Carrigans

- Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Mary Ellen Hannigan, 16 Moyle View, Milford.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm on Thursday, September 19.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 21 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford

The death has occurred of Eugene Hegarty, 30 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, Tyrone and Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence on Thursday, September 19 from 5.30pm. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, September 21 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Theresa's Church, Sion Mills at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin

The death has taken place in Philadelphia, America of Roseanne Grabowski née Harkin formerly of Magherard, Malin.

Her remains reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting on Thursday 19, from 5pm until 9pm on Friday from 3pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church Aughaclay, Malin to arrive at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred in New York of Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Mary Kate O’Gara,Ballard, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Mary Kate O’Gara,Ballard, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private from 10pm to 11am.

Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad.

Requiem Mass will be held in St Columba’s Church, Massmount at 11am on Saturday, September 21 followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul and the RNLI c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Saturday, September 21 leaving her home at 10.15am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Newtowncunningham Day Centre, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margaret (Peggy) Duffy, Tonagh, Carrigans

The death has taken place at her home of Margaret (Peggy) Duffy, Tonagh, Carrigans.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, September 20 at 10.20am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment in all Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral on Friday morning, September 20 leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 20 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the New Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification