New study reveals Donegal’s alcohol trends

A new study shows that Donegal is above the national average for hospital admissions for mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol.

The findings are contained in the County Alcohol Profile Project, the first study of its kind in the country which brings together information on alcohol at a county level from a number of different sources.

The project has created an alcohol profile for each county and aims to make it easier for health planners and organisations to understand how alcohol is negatively impacting their area.

The study, which is based on figures for 2017, found Donegal had the second-highest alcohol treatment rate nationally and is ranked sixth in the county for the number of liquor licenses per 100,000 people, at 354.

Donegal was also found to be above average for disorderly conduct offences, and had a below-average rate for mortality due to alcohol-related causes. The county also has the lowest rate nationally for alcoholic liver disease. The county is also above average for the number of drink driving offences. The percentage of potential years of life lost from selected alcohol-related causes in Donegal in 2017 was below average for females and above average for males, the study found.

The project was led by the Donegal-based Alcohol Forum. Paula Leonard of the Alcohol Forum said: “We are delighted to have led, in collaboration with the Departments of Public health medicine in the HSE, a national project of this nature. To have the head of the HSE to launch this project and commend the work as a major step forward in terms of how alcohol harm is understood and responded to across Ireland is a huge endorsement of the work. “There is huge work happening locally, involving the LYIT, the local authority and the community and voluntary sector here in Donegal and the data in the county profile for Donegal will be really useful in guiding all of that work.”

Cora McAleer of the HSE’s Mental Health and Addiction Services in Donegal said the high treatment rate in Donegal is a direct reflection on the availability of services provided and consistent reporting in Donegal.

“It is fair to say that not all alcohol treatment services are reporting the data, therefore low numbers in other counties could well be due to lack of reporting in that area and not reduced alcohol harm.

“In Donegal, HSE Drug and Alcohol Services have been left together and indeed remain under the auspices of Mental Health Services. This is not the case in other parts of the country whereby services are divided and alcohol services and drug services are evenly divided.”

It is very common for those who have mental health disorders to have a dual diagnosis such as mental health and an alcohol or substance misuse problem, she said.

“Those with mental health disorders sometimes self-medicate with alcohol and other substances and end up making the problem worse and further exasperating exacerbating their mental health difficulties and furthermore develop a chemical dependency. Likewise, those who misuse alcohol and other substances at a harmful level can cause mental health problems or indeed trigger any underlying mental health disorder.”

One major issue for addiction and mental health services in the county is the lack of dedicated detox beds, Ms McAleer said. Access to such services in other parts of the country can be time-consuming and Donegal patients can face long waiting times.

“Addiction Service Staff form part of the Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDT) within Donegal Mental Health Service but we do not have our own MDT team and do not have a dedicated Consultant Psychiatrist. Therefore services can be limited within general primary care networks for people with alcohol and substance misuse issues who are only attending the addiction service and not the mental health service. Access to step-down care is another on-going issue. So when people complete a residential treatment programme sometimes they need extended aftercare within a rehabilitation context. We currently do not have that within our catchment but do access services in other parts of the country.”