21 pensioners waited over 24 hours to be seen at Letterkenny emergency department

Twenty-one people aged over 75 years old had to wait longer than 24 hours at Letterkenny University Hospital's emergency department before being seen so far this year, figures show.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher has expressed his shock at the information which was released to Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly.

The information showed that over 10,000 attendees to Emergency Departments (ED) had to wait 24 hours or longer before they were either admitted or discharged.

The target set by the HSE that all attendees aged 75 years and over attending Emergency Department's would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours, has been missed over 10,000 times so far this year.

Deputy Donnelly in his query revealed new information received which showed that 10,452 over 75’s waited longer than 24-hours in an emergency department so far this year - 1,295 of these in August. At Letterkenny University Hospital 21 attendees aged 75 years or over had to wait longer than 24 hours, while in Sligo University Hospital 20 people aged 75 years or older waited longer than 24 hours before they were seen or dealt with.

Deputy Gallagher said: “As we approach the winter months it’s inevitable that this number will only continue to rise. A lack of basic bed capacity is a fundamental problem in health care in Ireland and if the Minister can’t get to grips with even the basic problems, three years into his tenure, then we are going to see thousands more over 75's languish in A&E’s across the country.

“Forcing over ten thousand elderly patients to wait more than a full day in emergency departments in hospitals around Ireland is inhumane. It is wearying, even for a person in the full of their health, but people in the full of their health aren’t in an emergency department, so it is further compounding their ill-health,” the TD said.

“The HSE’s target of admitting or releasing all patients over the age of 75 within 24-hours should never have been a target. It should have been the maximum limit, it should never had been set as a guideline it should be an established normal practice to treat our older people with respect. It simply is not acceptable that people of this age category have to wait in ED before they are fully seen to or admitted to hospital. It is clear that our health service is at breaking point, and unless something is done before winter sets in we will have a full and unparalleled unprecedented crisis.”