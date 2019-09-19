Donegal IFA to hold charity auction of donated livestock for Cancer Care West



Donegal IFA is to continue its fundraising drive for Cancer Care West on Friday September 20 at Stranorlar Mart starting at 7pm.

A wide range of livestock have been kindly donated by the farmers of Donegal towards this very worthy cause. Anyone wishing to donate livestock can bring them to the mart between 3pm and 6pm on the day.

Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, said cancer was something that affects all farming families in Donegal.

"This is our chance to give our support and show our appreciation for the hard work done by Cancer Care West at the Support Centre in Letterkenny. We are very grateful for the generosity already shown by farmers in the county with their donations of livestock for the auction at Stranorlar Mart so far, and we call out again asking please, for anyone to get in touch with us that hasn’t done so already that would be willing to donate livestock. We also call on everyone to show up on the night of the auction to place their bids on the livestock

in support of this very worthy cause.”

Donegal IFA kicked off its fundraising drive for Cancer Care West with a recent tractor run in east Donegal. Over 100 tractors both vintage and modern showed up on the day for a route that went up past An Grianan of Aileach with great views out over Lough Swilly. Farmers on the day also could avail of a Dyno Test provided by Cowans Tractors to test the power output of their tractors. A barbecue was also provided after the run.

A highlight of the day was Noel Cunningham, patron for Cancer Care West, turning up in a bespoke Pink Tractor.

Further fundraising events will be organised by Donegal IFA in the coming weeks with further details provided nearer the time. All money raised for this cause will go towards Cancer Care West projects in County Donegal.

Anyone wishing to donate livestock that wishes to have further discussion can contact the following: Michael Chance (086) 8031858; Charlie Doherty (086) 8220247 or Peter Lynch (087) 4198978

"We wholeheartedly encourage everyone to come along to Stranorlar Mart on the night to place their bids," said Mr McLaughlin.