Beauty with a purpose in Donegal
Donegal ladies raise awareness and valuable funds
Holly McCrea And Chloe Kennedy
Two young women from Donegal Town will participate in a major charity fundraiser which will see funds going to major charities in the north-west including the Cancer Support Centre.
Holly McCrea who was named Ireland's Queen of Social Media at the Miss Ireland Gala and the Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy who captured the hearts of the nation after her appearance on RTE.
