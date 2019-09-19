News

Beauty with a purpose in Donegal
See this week’s edition

Donegal ladies raise awareness and valuable funds

Matt Britton

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Email:

matt.britton@donegaldemocrat.com

Holly And Chloe

Holly McCrea And Chloe Kennedy

Two young women from Donegal Town will participate in a major charity fundraiser which will see funds going to major charities in the north-west including the Cancer Support Centre.

Holly McCrea who was named Ireland's Queen of Social Media at the Miss Ireland Gala and the Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy who captured the hearts of the nation after her appearance on RTE.

For all the information see the Donegal Democrat.