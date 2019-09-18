Gortahork couple can now move to new house after Irish Water dispute resolved

A Gortahork family can now splash out and complete the final touches to their new home following news this week that they have successfully overturned the huge cash demand from Irish Water to connect them to the mains.

Danny Boyle confirmed that he had managed to get the bill of €66.700 down to €630 following discussions with the company.

He had has spent the past two years building the house and her and his partner were anxious to move into the property with their 18-month-old child.

However, Irish Water had requested a total of €66,700 for all the works to place a 270m water pipe into the new house. The bill includes €7,000 for the company to dig up the street to tap into a connection on the main line.

Mr Boyle said he simply could not afford the connection fee, but without water, he could not move in.

"We have spent the past two years building the house and we are at the stage of putting in the stairs.We have been so looking forward to moving in and then we got this bill from Irish Water. At first I thought it was a joke or a mistake but this is what they want to put in a three-quarter-inch water pipe into our home and to tap into the supply."

Local independent councillor, Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig welcomed this week's good news saying it just proved if one stood up and campaigned against an injustice, things could change.

"The family were left with three choices, emigrate, go to the bank and look for another €70,000 or move into a house without water. None of these were acceptable. Irish Water had it in their power to help this young family and I'm glad they did the right thing," he said.

Mr Sweeney pointed out to Irish Water that they had made their application for a connection back in January when the old legislation covered their request and not the newer legislation which started in April and that eventually got through.

"They finally agreed all was n order and I paid the fee of €630 and got the paper work in and they agreed to allow us to go ahead. The pipe work should be finished today and all going well we should be in the house by Friday."

A spokeswoman for Irish Water declined to comment saying it could not discuss customers information as these were private.